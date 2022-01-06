WashCo: Man gets 70 months in prison for commercial sexual exploitation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for commercial sexual exploitation, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

23-year-old Devanne Joshua Branderhorst pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse and compelling prostitution.

Authorities said this case involved sexual assault and efforts to facilitate prostitution of a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

In December 2019, police were called to a disturbance at a house in Washington County, Oregon. There, law enforcement found Branderhorst gave the victims alcohol and prescription medication. He also sexually assaulted the 18-year-old while she was intoxicated.

After an investigation, police discovered that Branderhorst had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old and “was causing” her to engage in prostitution for months. Authorities said this was set up by social media website Seeking Arrangement, which police said is “often associated with illegal sexual activity.”

Branderhorst initially denied the allegations but later admitted to creating the Seeking Arrangement accounts.

Deputies have also arrested 75-year-old Robert Kiyoshi Sunamoto for paying the 17-year-old for sex after contacting her through Seeking Arrangement. Sunamoto was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to commercial sexual exploitation.