WashCo: Man gets 75 months in prison for child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to 75 months in prison on December 23, 2021 for sexual abuse, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury found 47-year-old Scott Christopher Smith guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities said that in 2018, Smith sexually abused a 12-year-old girl when he thought she was asleep. The abuse was later reported in 2020 when the girl’s relative told a mandatory reporter. The Oregon Department of Human Services and Beaverton police investigated the case.

According to officials, during the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Jason Weiner noted Scott’s criminal history related to abusing children – including convictions for breaking his infant daughter’s leg and leaving his two young daughters unattended.

Authorities said Smith is being transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections.