WashCo Sheriff: Two juveniles detained after four rob ARCO

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young people are facing robbery charges after a group of four held up a gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Beaverton, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a report that four people wearing masks and gloves robbed the ARCO gas station at 15320 Northwest Cornell Road. The robbery happened around 5:25 a.m., police said.

The suspects fled on foot, and Hillsboro and Beaverton police tracked down two of them with a K9 unit, WCSO said. Both were detained and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police did not name the detained juveniles because of their age. However, WCSO said detectives believe they are linked to two other similar robberies.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call WCSO at 503.846.2700. An investigation is still underway, and WCSO did not immediately release any further details on the robbery or detainment.

