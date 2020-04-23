Washing machine shot, gas poured, Keizer man arrested

Robert Beck of Keizer was arrested after allegedly shooting his washing machine and other items, April 23, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 9 hours after Keizer police first went to a home about a disturbance, a 62-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting his washing machine, windows, walls and ceilings before trying to set the house on fire.

Police first went to the home in the 4700 block of Verda Lane NE around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said, when Robert Beck’s wife called to say he was drunk, throwing things, punching walls and had a gun. Officers got the woman away safely but determined that, at that point, no crime had taken place.

But around 10:40 p.m., Beck himself called police and said he tried to set the house on fire with gasoline but it didn’t ignite.

Investigators arrived, found the gasoline and notice Beck fired guns at items inside and outside the house. But no one was hurt, officials said.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene to deactivate what they believed to be an explosive device.

Beck was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.