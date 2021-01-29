Washington Co. man found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

An Ngoc Le was found guilty for sexually abusing a minor twice in one night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man has been convicted of sexual abuse stemming from incidents in 2016.

An Ngoc Le was found guilty for sexually abusing a minor twice in one night in 2016. In September of the same year, the victim told a school counselor about the abuse, who then immediately reported it to authorities.

In coordination with Washington County investigators, the victim’s parents confronted Le about the allegations during a recorded phone call. On the call, Le said the victim touched him but he did not touch her. Yet, on January 27, 2021, Judge Ted Sims found Le guilty on both counts.

Le was originally convicted of the charges by a verdict of 10-2 back in 2017. However, the case had to be retried after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous verdicts in state trials for serious criminal offenses violated the Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

Le’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 30 and will remain in custody until then.

In a press release, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office made a point to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in disclosing the abuse they endured. The office also praised Detective Aaron Massey and Corporal Phong Tran for their work in this case.