WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say an apartment on SW Oleson Road went up in flames after officers responded to a disturbance between a man and woman in the apartment complex.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they arrested David Kozak, 35, after discovering a neighboring woman with cuts and stab wounds on her hands, head, neck and upper back.

Deputies say the apartment was then engulfed in a fire that quickly spread to nearby apartments, damaging approximately eight apartments and displacing eight residents.

Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she remains stable with serious injuries, according to deputies. Her name has not yet been released.

Authorities say Kozak has been arrested for attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon – with additional charges pending upon investigation.

The cause of the apartment fire is currently unknown, according to investigators.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at (503) 846-2700.