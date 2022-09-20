PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.

Prosecutors say Bynes is facing a second-degree murder charge and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Forest Grove Police Department, officers were responding to a report of multiple gunshots being fired near a home on Meadowview Road Sunday evening. Responding officers said they found shooting victim there. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed that an arrest had been made in the case.

Bynes will be arraigned on the second-degree murder charges at 3 p.m. Tuesday at which time we expect to learn more about the case, victim, and investigation.

