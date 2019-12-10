Washington County man accused of 26 sex crimes against girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man has been jailed on dozens of sex crime charges against several young girls.

Michael William Hern is accused of abusing at least 6 girls between the ages of 4 and 15. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said detectives uncovered cases of abuse from as long ago as 1994 and as recent as 2017.

Deputies said Hern abused at least 7 girls but he is currently only being charged with abusing 6 girls due to the statute of limitations.

A report of abuse was brought to deputies’ attention in July of 2019. They learned of 2 additional, earlier investigations involving Herns that were then re-opened.

Hern was booked into the Washington County Jail on Dec. 3 on charges of 1st-degree rape, 1st-degree sexual abuse, 1st-degree sodomy and 1st-degree sexual penetration.

Detectives think there are more victims. Hern has lived in Washington, Yamhill and Josephine counties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2500.