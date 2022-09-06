Miguel Zambrano will be sentenced in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury in Washington County found a man guilty of sexually abusing his female victim multiple times.

Miguel Zambrano, 39, was convicted of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sex abuse and attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said that Zambrano began abusing the victim when they lived out of state and that the abuse continued when they both moved to Oregon in 2019.

Officials said the victim wrote about the abuse in her journal in Oct. 2020 and showed the entries to a friend, who convinced the victim to tell her mother about the abuse.

The victim’s mother then notified law enforcement about the allegations, which led to an eventual arrest.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, at 1:30 p.m.