PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple was indicted on multiple criminal mistreatment charges on Wednesday after authorities discovered they had often chained up a child in their home for more than 12 hours at a time, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials say that detectives with the WCSO Violent Crimes Unit were called to investigate suspected child abuse at a home in unincorporated Tigard on Wednesday, April 26. Detectives say they learned that a child was not only being chained up in the house but also was strangled, hit and kicked. The child was also verbally abused with derogatory slurs, according to WCSO.

The abuse went on for almost a year-and-a-half as an alleged result of the child taking food and drinks from the kitchen, officials said.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and securing a search warrant of the home, detectives found evidence that corroborated the abuse allegations, which led to the arrest of Ana Miranda, 67, and her husband, Charles “Randy” Ward, 74.

Detectives determined through follow-up interviews that Miranda had assaulted multiple other children in the home over many years. The victims were known to both Miranda and Ward, according to WCSO.

A Washington County jury indicted Ward on four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Miranda was indicted on eight counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, as well as strangulation, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. WCSO says the charges involve crimes against two children.

Authorities say Miranda and Ward lived with nine children and two young adults.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on Miranda or Ward is asked to contact WCSO at 503-846-2700.