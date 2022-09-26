Police say that 26-year-old Washington man Martese Oliver died from a gunshot wound.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified in the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the Sumner neighborhood early Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, police announced that a 26-year-old Washington man named Martese Oliver died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities responded to the reported shooting at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday outside of the Howard Johnson hotel on Sandy Boulevard where police found reportedly Oliver, who was gravely injured.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, police say.