PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine to Southern Oregon.

Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez was sentenced to five years in federal prison and five years supervised release. The 39-year-old who is believed to be a resident of Yakima, was caught transporting 55 pounds of meth and over 1,000 fentanyl pills in Klamath County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement stopped Ponce-Gonzalez while he was driving a black sedan traveling north on U.S. Route 97 back on June 19, 2021. He gave officers a false name and fake ID. However, officers noticed “signs of drug trafficking” and searched the vehicle with the consent of Ponce-Gonzalez and a passenger, according to court documents.

Beneath a secret compartment close to the vehicle’s trunk contained the drugs which included 55 pounds of meth and two pounds each of fentanyl pills and cocaine. Arrests were made of both the passenger and Ponce-Gonzalez, the latter of whom was later charged with conspiracy and possession of meth. On March 3, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Ponce-Gonzalez with possession and intent to distribute meth.