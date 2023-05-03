PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his role in an armed robbery of a drug dealer in Portland in 2021, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Forty-three-year-old Anthony James Pastorino was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison with five years’ supervised release.

The morning of September 30, 2021, Pastorino was instructed by his 38-year-old accomplice, Seth Jamaile Teig, to travel from Vancouver to a Hayden Island apartment complex and wait outside to rob a known drug dealer, according to court documents.

Once the dealer arrived, Pastorino fired a handgun and stole the dealer’s backpack, authorities said — noting both men exchanged gunfire and sustained serious injuries. Pastorino and Teig fled the scene and went back to Washington, officials said.

On the scene, Portland police said they found 18 shell casings, a trail of blood and Pastorino’s wallet. A resident of the apartment complex later found Pastorino’s handgun in bushes.

Authorities say they searched Pastorino’s phone and found texts from Teig directing him through the robbery and giving him information about their target.

On October 27, 2021, special agents from Homeland Security arrested Pastorino for the robbery and agents reported seeing gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

He was later charged on Nov. 22, 2021, with interfering with commerce by robbery and pleaded guilty to using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence on Feb. 2, 2023.

Teig was sentenced on March 14, 2023, to 92 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release for orchestrating the robbery.