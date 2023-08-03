The alert system applies for crashes that ended in serious injury or death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington officials have implemented an alert system that could help the state better identify the suspects who flee from hit-and-run incidents.

Earlier this year, Washington lawmakers approved the alert system that will undergo a two-year pilot period before it’s considered for permanent adoption.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation in adopting the system, which was launched on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to WSP Chief John Batiste, this system comes after Washington recorded more than 300 hit-and-runs that caused serious injuries or fatalities last year.

“In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver,” Batiste added in a statement. “We are working with our partners in law enforcement across the state and in highway safety at WSDOT to get the word out about these often devastating crimes.”

In order for the hit-and-run alert system to be activated, the incident must be reported to and investigated by a law-enforcement agency. The report must include helpful information such as a full or partial license plate, descriptions of the vehicle and its damage, and any details on the incident’s location or the suspect’s whereabouts.

The alert system only works for crashes that ended in serious injury or death.

According to WSP, alerts will be shared with the media and residents who register to receive them online. Local public information officers will also share the alerts on their social media accounts. In some cases, alerts will be shown on electronic roadside signs.

Batiste advised anyone who witnesses a hit-and-run collision to call 911 instead of engaging with the vehicle.

“Let our troopers and our fine local law enforcement officers do their jobs in safely and professionally contacting suspect vehicles,” the chief said.