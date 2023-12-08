PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Clark County parents who were found guilty of starving their adopted son to death in 2020 were sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Felicia Adams-Franks and Jesse Franks were sentenced to 35 and 30 years in prison, respectively, for domestic violence homicide in the death of their 15-year-old son Karreon Franks and were additionally charged with criminal mistreatment of Karreon’s two teenage brothers.

In October, a jury found the couple guilty of withholding food and water from Karreon while he attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karreon died the day after Thanksgiving in a Vancouver hospital, where records show he was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 61 pounds. Attorneys argued he lost 47% of his body weight when he stopped getting free meals at school as the district moved to remote learning during the pandemic.

Prosecutors previously said the couple committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture” of Karreon, who was severely disabled.

Court documents show the couple first turned themselves in during the spring of 2021. They were charged with the domestic violence homicide of Karreon and the criminal mistreatment of his two teenage brothers.

When KOIN 6 first covered the story in 2021, neighbors said the Franks had mentioned keeping food from their children. In court, one of the surviving brothers reportedly testified that his food was restricted and that he was locked in a room and hit with a paddle and electrical cord.

A law firm representing Karreon and his two younger siblings previously said his death could have been prevented.

According to the Davis Law Group, an investigation revealed that an initial complaint had been made in 2017 – nearly three years before Karreon died.

Prosecutors say the children were restricted access to food and given physical punishment, but the parents’ attorneys said Karreon had medical conditions that resulted in his death.

Davis Law Group claimed the state’s social workers assigned to the complaints never talked to Karreon, even during a visit shortly before he died.

“Instead of making sure to contact the boy and get the boy immediate medical attention, the state sat on its legs and essentially the boy died a week later from starvation,” Attorney Chris Davis said.