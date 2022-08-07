PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Woodland, Washington teen faces several charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a Clark County deputy spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station on NE Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, officials said.

As the deputy approached the car, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Weston Walker, reportedly drove away with the gas pump still attached to the vehicle and struck a bystander.

CCSO said the deputy began a pursuit but quickly ended it for public safety after Weston sped over 110 mph along NE 76th Street.

Police later found the vehicle driving recklessly through Orchards, officials said. Deputies followed the vehicle until Walker reached a dead-end near the 10400 block of NE 86th Avenue and fled on foot into the Curtin Creek Natural Area.

A Vancouver Police K-9 and a Portland air unit also responded to the scene. Walker was taken to a hospital after claiming he took “controlled substances,” according to police.

Walker faces several charges including attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stolen from Medford, Oregon. Police said they returned to the gas station but did not find the bystander who was struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Deputy Michael Gonzalez at michael.gonzalez@clark.wa.gov.