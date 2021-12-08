Man tries to lure student into car at Washougal bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man tried to lure an 11-year-old girl waiting for her school bus around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in Washougal, according to authorities.



The student was waiting for the bus on Canyon Creek Road near the intersection with White Dog Road when a man driving a newer black sedan or smaller SUV stopped.

She said the man tried to get her into his vehicle by flashing a gun but drove off when other traffic got close.

The suspect was described as a white man with brown hair, facial hair and wore camouflage clothing.

Deputies started a search, but no suspect has been found

Canyon Creek Middle School and Cape Horn Skye Elementary School were placed in lockdown and parents also got a reserve 911 call.



The school district said the police department will take extra steps this week including stepping up patrols around the school.



A forensic artist is also working on a sketch and KOIN 6 News is reaching out to Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.