PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who broke into a museum early on Christmas Eve, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Deputies say they responded to a break-in alarm around 2:20 a.m. at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals at 26385 NW Groveland Drive in unincorporated Washington County.

“Responding deputies found a broken window leading into the building and footprints heading south from the museum. Deputies immediately set up containment in the area and attempted a K9 track, but the individual managed to escape,” WCSO said. “Deputies searched the museum with the help of museum staff, where they discovered a significant theft from a large display case containing numerous gold items. The total value of the missing items is not being reported at this time.”

According to authorities who reviewed the security footage, the suspect is an average-built white man wearing jeans and a jacket.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact WCSO at (503) 846-2700.

Footage of the break-in can be seen in the video player above (the clock on the security footage is approximately 16 minutes ahead).