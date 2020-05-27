Watch: Couple distracts Zupan’s shopper to steal wallet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 78-year-old woman had her wallet pickpocketed by a couple at a grocery store in Northwest Portland last week and police are releasing video in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Portland Police say the woman was shopping Zupan’s in the 2300 block of West Burnside Street when she realized her wallet was missing when she got to the checkout stand. Surveillance footage showed a man distracting her while a woman with him stole her wallet.
The couple then got into a car driven by another woman and were seen using credit cards from the victim’s wallet at a store on SE Powell Blvd.
Contact Sergeant Pete McConnell at (503) 793-4468 if you have any information about the suspects’ identities.
