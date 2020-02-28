Watch: Dashcam captures Cowlitz County pursuit

Crime

The suspect drove the wrong way on I-5 multiple times during the chase

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a theft suspect and tried to pull them over but the driver refused to comply.

Dashcam video captured the pursuit that followed on Feb. 19. Three times, the suspect entered I-5 the wrong way and drove against oncoming traffic, deputies said.

