PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland store has been broken into twice within the last two months.

Orox Leather Co. shared video with KOIN 6 of the most recent break in. The thief made off with nearly $16,000 worth of leather bags and other goods.

The business was started four generations ago when members of the family emigrated from Mexico.

“We love Portland. We still love our city,” store owner Levi Martinez told KOIN 6.

The store is closing until they can get the door fixed.