PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was arrested after authorities found nearly 110 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop earlier in May, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team stopped the vehicle heading towards the county on Interstate 5, officials said. During the stop, narcotics K9 Mando alerted officers to the trunk of the car — leading officers to find the drugs.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials have not identified the person who was arrested.

So far in 2023, the sheriff’s office says Mando has found over 160 pounds of drugs including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.