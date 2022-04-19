PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after police say they rammed a patrol car during an attempt to elude police.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that someone was attempting to steal a trailer parked on church property at 12405 SW Butner Road after a neighbor reported hearing power tools.

When police arrived, a 2013 BMW sedan rammed a patrol car while attempting to flee. Then after the car became disabled, two men got out and ran in opposite directions, WCSO said.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies caught both men.

Police learned the BMW was stolen and a truck associated with the men, a 2006 Ford F150, had been stolen less than an hour earlier.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested Tuesday morning after reportedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter then ramming a patrol car in an attempt to elude police. April 19, 2022 (courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the men were trying to steal the catalytic converter from the Ford.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Dylan Hardy who faces several charges including fourth-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony and misdemeanor charge for elude, and theft.

The passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Alexander Barber who also faces several charges including a misdemeanor elude charge, a felony charge for possessing Oxycodone, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both were taken to a hospital out of precaution then lodged in Washington County Jail.