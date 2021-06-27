WCSO: 2 men arrested in Banks for eluding deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after attempting to elude Washington County Sheriff’s deputies in separate incidents Friday.

The first came just after 5:30 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a white Ford Mustang near Oak Way and Main Street in the city of Banks. The driver fled from the deputy, who eventually stopped following for safety reasons.

Forest Grove police were called in to assist and helped join the search for the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Donald M. Santos of Forest Grove.

While searching for Santos, deputies saw a motorcycle leaving a property associated with Santos near Banks. They later tried to stop the motorcyclist on Highway 26, west of North Plains, but failed. He eventually parked the motorcycle and walked away before deputies found and arrested him. The man was identified as 33-year-old Alden D. French of Aloha.

French was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; Reckless driving; Unlawful possession of heroin; and Probation violation.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Santos in the 12300 block of NW Main Street in Banks. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for two counts of Recklessly endangering another person; two counts of Reckless driving; and a Parole violation.

The investigation remains open.