PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were arrested Monday after an assault and armed robbery took place in Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to 200 Northwest 338th Avenue in Hillsboro and located a victim who said they were hit over the head with a handgun, according to officials. WSCO said the deputies were able to quickly learn information about the three suspects and the vehicle they were in.

A deputy witnessed the suspect vehicle enter a business complex a short time later, officials said. The three occupants of the car attempted to flee on foot when the deputy attempted to contact them, according to authorities.

One of the men, identified as 18-year-old Bryce Kim, tossed a loaded handgun into the road while being chased on foot, officials said. He was captured moments later without incident.

The other two suspects, Emillo Martinez, 23, and Gustin Stephens, 20, remained near the vehicle, authorities said. Both men were in possession of a handgun, according to WCSO.

Kim is charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Stephens faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Martinez got charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of cocaine.