WCSO: DUII crash suspect behind armed robbery of Aloha Chevron

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man arrested Thursday on suspicion of DUII is the suspect in a recent armed robbery of an Aloha gas station.

Kenrry Bay, 29, was arrested after a three-car crash near Near SW 170th Avenue. His Passat was recognized as the vehicle used by the suspect in the armed robbery that took place at a Chevron on Tualatin Valley Highway on Wednesday, May 19.

According to a witness, Bay threw a bag into nearby bushes before responding deputies had arrived at the scene of Thursday’s crash. After they searched the area, they found a CO2-powered BB gun, alcohol, and narcotic paraphernalia inside.

Bay was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries before being lodged into the Washington County Jail for robbery in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, menacing, theft in the second degree and criminal driving while suspended on a misdemeanor level.

The others involved in the crash were not injured, according to WCSO.