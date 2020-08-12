WCSO: Ex-Nike employee secretly recorded victims in bathroom

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — An ex-Nike employee was arrested Wednesday, accused of secretly recording dozens of men going to the bathroom.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in April after hearing allegations that Khoi Truong, of Portland, recorded several men with his cell phone. Over the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered at least 50 different instances of Truong, 27, illegally taping.

The alleged voyeurism occurred between November 2017 and April 2018. Two separate victims told WCSO detectives they caught Truong recording them. Nike fired Truong in 2018, but his actions were not reported to law enforcement at that time, according to WCSO. Detectives said they only learned about Truongs alleged conduct during an unrelated investigation in 2020.

So far, 23 of the victims have been identified from the videos.

Truong was indicted by a grand jury on August 7 on ten counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. His arrest Wednesday morning led him to jail where his bail has been set at $100,000.

WCSO said there are dozens of additional victims in the videos who have yet to be identified. Anyone who suspects they may have been recorded or know someone who was recorded are asked to call WSCO at 503-846-2700.