Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Bethany

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify these two suspects who were involved in an assault and robbery in the Bethany area on Wednesday, November 27. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The attack happened on Wednesday in the Bethany area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an assault and robbery on Wednesday.

Violent Crimes Unit Detectives were called out to NW Athens Drive in Bethany around 5 p.m. on November 27 after an assault with a weapon was reported.

A man had met up with two other men that afternoon and invited the two people back to his apartment. Once the two suspects were at the victim’s home, they demanded money, according to the WCSO.

Authorities said the two men attacked the victim, beating him with a handgun. The suspects stole cash and other possessions from the apartment and then fled.

Detectives are looking to identify the two suspects, and believe they have ties to the Gresham area. If you recognize the two people photographed, call police.