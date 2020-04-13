WCSO: Shift in daytime DUII arrests ‘disturbing’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even with bars and restaurants closed, drinking and driving continues to be a problem on local roads.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reported an overall drop in DUII arrests, however, there has been a rise in arrests during daylight hours.
“While we’re not getting the 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m. DUII crashes that would be, a lot of the time, leaving the bar or leaving someone’s house or leaving a party, we do have a lot more people that seem to be driving under the influence during the day, which is a disturbing number,” said Sgt. Bob Ray.
Deputies have also reported a spike in severe speeding with a lack of traffic. That includes several cases of drivers who were busted while going over 110 miles-per-hour, which is cause for arrest. The sheriff’s office points out that during the shutdown, they actually have more deputies on patrol, plus extreme speeders are now easier to spot.
