WCSO: Shift in daytime DUII arrests ‘disturbing’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even with bars and restaurants closed, drinking and driving continues to be a problem on local roads.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reported an overall drop in DUII arrests, however, there has been a rise in arrests during daylight hours.

“While we’re not getting the 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m. DUII crashes that would be, a lot of the time, leaving the bar or leaving someone’s house or leaving a party, we do have a lot more people that seem to be driving under the influence during the day, which is a disturbing number,” said Sgt. Bob Ray.

Throughout March, 36 people were arrested by deputies for DUI. 12 were arrested during the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Although bars and restaurants are closed due to #COVID19, DUIs continue to be prevalent. Please drive safe and always have a sober driver. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/jpNWO5JSM7 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) April 11, 2020

Deputies have also reported a spike in severe speeding with a lack of traffic. That includes several cases of drivers who were busted while going over 110 miles-per-hour, which is cause for arrest. The sheriff’s office points out that during the shutdown, they actually have more deputies on patrol, plus extreme speeders are now easier to spot.

The roads are wide open, which is a great sight–it means you all are staying home to keep our community healthy. But then the spoilers have to go out and drive fast on those roads and endanger their lives and worse…others. Please slow down and obey traffic laws. Seriously! pic.twitter.com/tYQdFTKBRI — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 12, 2020