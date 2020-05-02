WCSO: Shooting investigation underway in Gaston

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Gaston Friday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Citizens were asked to avoid the area of the 200-block of Front Street as deputies investigated the shooting.
During their investigation, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies discovered that the shooting happened just over the county line. As of 10 p.m. the case was being handed over for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office to take the lead on.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
