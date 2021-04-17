WCSO uses ‘bait trailer’ to catch suspected thief in Aloha

The vehicle an alleged theft used to steal a trailer in Aloha on April 17, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspect found pulling trailer 3 days after it was placed at location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it used a “bait trailer” to catch a suspected thief in Aloha.

Deputies responded to a theft in progress at SW 156th Avenue and SW Greensboro Way around 4 a.m. Saturday. WSCO said Frank L. Jones of Hillsboro was found pulling the trailer behind his car just a few blocks away.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit had placed the trailer at the location three days prior. It was equipped with a remote alarm and GPS tracking system and contained staged items.

The area has been riddled with several reports of theft recently, police said.

Jones, 55, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, criminal mischief in the second degree, and theft in the second degree. Jones, however, was issued a criminal citation and not taken to jail.

Detectives assigned to the Property Crimes Unit have taken numerous trailer thefts recently and used a “bait trailer” specifically to try to curb thefts in Washington County.