Woman escapes home through window when burglar breaks in

The suspect was arrested at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young woman in North Plains woke up to the home’s doorbell ringing shortly followed by the sound of glass breaking, authorities say.

The woman called 9.1.1. before she climbed out a window to safety early Friday morning. Washington County Deputies quickly responded to the residence on Northwest Shipley Road, where they found and arrested Jason Weinberger.

The 31-year-old suspect now faces a burglary charge.

