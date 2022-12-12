PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Beavercreek man was shot to death by the family of a woman he was stalking, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies and Sherwood police were called to a shooting near SW 207th and Pacific Highway. When authorities arrived they found Cody Buyas wounded. He was taken to an area trauma hospital but died early Monday, officials said.

Investigators said Buyas was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her home. Her family confronted him outside the home and, officials said, Buyas showed a weapon. At that point “a family member fired multiple shots,” striking Buyas.

Officials said the family members have cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about Buyas or his recent activities is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.