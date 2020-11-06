‘We got you on video’: Safe stolen from Goldies BBQ

Burglar only got about $150, some business checks and gift cards

A burglar broke into Goldies BBQ in Vancouver and stole their safe, November 4, 2020 (Courtesy: Goldies BBQ)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglar broke into a Vancouver barbecue restaurant late on November 4 and stole their safe but “didn’t get much,” according to owner Charles Bibens.

Around 11:15 p.m. that night, a lone burglar broke into the side door at Goldies BBQ at 156th and Fouth Plain, Vancouver police told KOIN 6 News. In less than a minute, the burglar walked out of camera range and then re-emerged carrying the safe.

A burglar broke into Goldies BBQ in Vancouver and stole their safe, November 4, 2020 (Courtesy: Goldies BBQ)

“We got robbed last night,” Bibens said in a post on Facebook. The burglar only got “maybe $150 at the most,” he said, but the safe also contained a pack of business checks and gift cards.

“So if anybody’s out there trying to sell Goldies gift cards, just know that they are the ones” that were stolen, “and call the police.”

Detectives are actively investigating and the burglary was captured by surveillance cameras.

Bibens had a message for the burglar: “We got you on video, so just know that.”

A burglar broke into Goldies BBQ in Vancouver and stole their safe, November 4, 2020 (Courtesy: Goldies BBQ)

