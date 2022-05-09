Andrew Cain Kristovich still on the loose, wanted for rape

SHERIDAN, Ore. (KOIN) — Many questions remain about how a prisoner escaped a federal prison camp in McMinnville on April 25 and members of the public weren’t notified about it until early May.

Andrew Cain Kristovich was originally arrested by federal agents in 2018 on gun charges and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl-laced imitation oxycodone pills.

Authorities say he escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25, then traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Oregon told KOIN 6 News Clark County deputies have probable cause to charge Kristovich with multiple felonies from the attack, including rape, strangulation and robbery. It was not clear when the attack happened.

The Sheridan facility is described as a “medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center.”

Kristovich walked away from the minimum security camp around 3:30 a.m. on April 25.

KOIN 6 News asked a number of official agencies if the surrounding communities were notified about his escape. Twice, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office was asked if the prison told them about the escape and when residents were told.

At this time, they have not provided a direct answer.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said the US Marshals and other law enforcement were told about Kristovich’s escape. But federal officials did not say which law enforcement agencies were told, nor have they responded about their protocols for notifying the community when a prisoner escapes.

‘We should have known what happened’

The mayor of Sheridan declined to comment on behalf of the city but referred KOIN 6 News to the Bureau of Prisons.

One man who lives about a quarter-mile from the Sheridan prison declined to go on camera for safety reasons. But he said he and his family should have been notified.

“We should’ve known what happened. Somebody broke out of prison and did all this stuff, raped somebody,” he said. “Yes definitely. Definitely need to make it more known around here to everybody.”

He added the prison needs “to hire more help and make sure people don’t just walk away like that.”

Kristovich, who has ties with Snohomish County, is described as 5-feet-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his hands — one says “sacrifice” the other says “focus.” He is considered armed and dangerous.