PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators want your help in finding those responsible for a wildfire that caused thousands of evacuations in Southwest Washington.

Three months after the Nakia Creek Fire burned more than 1,900 areas near Camas last fall, the Clark County Fire Marshal says investigators still don’t know who started it.

“We know where the area of origin is. We know some sort of pyrotechnics started it, which could be a firework or could be something else. It’s a broad term,” said Dan Young, Clark County Fire Marshal. “That’s why we want to talk to the people that were seen in the video and see what they were doing and go from there.”

Young tells KOIN 6 that while they’ve received many tips, nothing has led to those responsible and after pulling in resources from all over to fight the wildfire, the community wants closure.

“There were so many resources that were out there. We had DNR, Forest Service, we had people from other states. This was a joint effort. We also had about 40,000 homes on the evacuation list so this wasn’t an isolated incident that just affected a few people,” said Young. “I’m getting calls from homeowners asking about wildland-urban interface and how do we make our homes safer. Sometimes it takes something like this to get people aware. Now, they’re very aware because they had to leave.”

They’re asking anyone who may recognize the two men and two women of interest spotted in a white or light-colored Subaru to come forward. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also helping, offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.