Welfare check turns into homicide; Man, 65, booked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 65-year-old man faces second-degree murder after a welfare check by Portland police turned into a homicide investigation.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers went to the 1100 block of SW Stephenson Court to check on someone. That person was dead when police arrived, officials said in a release.

Robert Duane McGowan was arrested and charged with murder. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detectives Scott Broughton (503.823.3744) or Jennifer Hertzler (503.823.1040).