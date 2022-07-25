PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As shootings skyrocket in Portland, more people are getting caught in the crossfire of flying bullets.

Uber driver Josiah Kuehl was recently shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet but did not survive.

Multiple people in the neighborhood told KOIN 6 that their homes were hit by multiple rounds. One woman said 10 rounds made it into her home and hit a water line. Another homeowner said she heard the shooting and then found a bullet on her floor.

On the night of the incident, the wife of the driver, Ashley Kuehl, said that she was woken up by her husband’s sister, who told her what had transpired.

“I would have never thought it would have been any situation like this,” Ashley said. “It didn’t even feel real.”

Ashley said that Josiah was hit several times in the arms and that a bullet grazed his hand, but that he just finished surgery and that doctors say he is doing well. She also said that Josiah believes that he and the passenger were caught in the crossfire of this shooting.

“He picked up the ride, it wasn’t anything crazy. He went to drop him off and another car pulled up next to him… [and] started firing,” Ashley said. “I’m so sorry for the victim’s family. I know we’re very lucky and I’m so sorry for their loss.”

Ashley believes that the city needs to do more to get a handle on rising gun violence, including hiring more police. Last week, Mayor Wheeler touted the fact the city just hired 16 new officers. However, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau is still drastically understaffed.

“I don’t feel like we’re doing enough, I feel like we’re just leaving it be, and that’s not how this is going to be fixed,” Ashley said.