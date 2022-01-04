West Linn couple’s vehicle stolen with pet dog inside

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

The Rheas family said their car can be replaced, but they want their dog home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A West Linn couple is desperately hoping to get their dog back after someone stole their vehicle out of a driveway Tuesday morning with the dog inside.

Ashley Rhea said she was dropping her youngest daughter off at her in-laws’ home on Southslope Way in West Linn at around 8:40 a.m. She only planned to be inside the home for a few minutes and left her 2017 dark blue Jeep Cherokee running in the driveway.

She ended up spending about 10 to 15 minutes inside and that was enough time for someone to get in the car and drive away.

“I ran as fast as I could back into their house and screamed out, ‘My car’s gone!’ Ashley said.

She said she called police immediately and the West Linn Police Department responded quickly.

Using a neighbor’s security camera, Ashley said police saw an image of another vehicle pulling up behind hers. She said police believe someone got out of that vehicle and into hers and drove away.

The worst part is, they took the Rhea family’s dog with them.

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley Rhea said her dog, Pepper, was inside her 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it was stolen in West Linn on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo courtesy Ashley Rhea

Ashley said Pepper the dog is one year old and is a pit bull and husky mix. Ashley said she’s friendly and smart and is all black with a white chest and four white paws.

“She’s part of the family, so to tell our girls that we don’t know where she is, is really difficult,” Ashley said.

She said the dog is microchipped and hopes whoever has her will drop her off at a shelter where they can scan the chip and contact her.

Jerry Rhea, Ashley’s husband, said the person who has her could also release her in the neighborhood where the car was stolen. He said the neighborhood is out looking for her.

“The car can be replaced, we would really love to have Pepper back home,” Ashley said.

Police ask anyone who sees the Jeep or the dog to call 911 and reference case #22-78.