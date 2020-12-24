West Linn home tagged, bias crime investigated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in West Linn say they are investigating racist graffiti on a home as a bias crime.

The home on Nixon Ave in the Robinwood neighborhood was vandalized around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say they discovered racist words, symbols and anti-police graffiti.

They are investigating “several possible leads at this time” and the victims have been referred to the Oregon Department of Justice Bias Response Program, which helps targeted individuals with supportive services.

Call the West Linn Police Department at (503) 655-6214 if you have any information about the case.