PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An influx of scammers claiming to be police sergeants are tricking citizens into giving them cash in exchange for wiping away an arrest warrant, West Linn Police officials say.

The scammer will use an app to mask the phone number their calling from to make it look like the call is coming from the West Linn Police Department. They will also leave a computer-generated callback number from several different internet providers, essentially making it impossible to track.

Officials say the scammer, while claiming to be either a current or former sergeant with the West Linn Police Department, will tell the victim that they have arrest warrant information that can remove a warrant from their file if the victim deposits money into a bank account provided by the scammer. They will often persuade the victim into staying on the line with them until the transaction is complete which can sometimes take up to two hours.

Once the transaction is complete, the caller will tell the victim to sign some paperwork at the police station to officially remove the warrant. So far, detectives in West Linn say victims have been swindled out of at least a total of $13,000.

Officials say the caller sounds convincing, going as far as to having what sounds like a police scanner playing in the background.

Authorities say that no one from the West Linn Police Department will ever contact a member of the public via telephone to request money to remove a warrant, and that if someone contacts them claiming to represent the police and ask for money, to hang up and call their non-emergency dispatch number.