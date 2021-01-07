Wheeler confronted at restaurant, punched in shoulder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters confronted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday night.

Portland Police say he was dining at a restaurant on NW Kearney Street around 8:30 p.m. when a group of people came in and confronted him. He was punched in the shoulder but was not seriously injured.

Police say the suspect left and no arrests were made but they are still investigating.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the Mayor’s office for a statement on the incident.

It’s unclear if the group who confronted the Mayor was connected to the group outside the Justice Center and Portland City Hall. Around 10:30 p.m., the windows at Washington Federal Bank were broken, along with windows at Starbucks on SW 4th. The group continued on a path of destruction, breaking windows at the Union Bank Tower, the Virginia Cafe and the Target on SW 10th and Morrison.

An unlawful assembly was declared but no arrests were made. The group dispersed around 11:30 p.m.