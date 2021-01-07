Wheeler confronted at restaurant, punched in shoulder

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters confronted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday night.

Portland Police say he was dining at a restaurant on NW Kearney Street around 8:30 p.m. when a group of people came in and confronted him. He was punched in the shoulder but was not seriously injured.

Police say the suspect left and no arrests were made but they are still investigating.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the Mayor’s office for a statement on the incident.

It’s unclear if the group who confronted the Mayor was connected to the group outside the Justice Center and Portland City Hall. Around 10:30 p.m., the windows at Washington Federal Bank were broken, along with windows at Starbucks on SW 4th. The group continued on a path of destruction, breaking windows at the Union Bank Tower, the Virginia Cafe and the Target on SW 10th and Morrison.

An unlawful assembly was declared but no arrests were made. The group dispersed around 11:30 p.m.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss