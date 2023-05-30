The owner of Navis Pack and Ship said he's lost thousands in cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A local business owner said that an increase of crime in his Northeast Portland has cost his business tens of thousands of dollars.

Michael Angelechio, the owner and operator of Navis Pack and Ship at 13107 NE Airport Way, told KOIN 6 News his business has been hit by vandals and thieves multiple times over the past two years.

From stolen catalytic converters to broken into cars and thousands in cash, Angelechio said he doesn’t know how long his business can survive.

“I represent thousands of businesses that are asking the same questions: What do we do, where do we turn? I just hope that our state and local governments are hearing these pleas and doing something different,” he said.

Angelechio says he’s reached out to the police on multiple occasions, but has seen no changes.