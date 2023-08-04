Zuberi also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man the FBI says kidnapped a woman and locked her in a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls has gone by several names over the past decade, according to court documents.

Recent news coverage has referred to the suspect as Negasi Zuberi, though court documents and personal accounts from ex-roommates and neighbors show that he also used the aliases Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi.

Prior to his arrest in Oregon, the FBI says Zuberi lived in 10 states over the past 10 years. The investigation has expanded to multiple states including Washington; Oregon; Colorado; Utah; Florida; New York; New Jersey; Alabama and Nevada.

KOIN 6 dug into Zuberi’s past and tracked him to Alabama, where his original name was Justin Hyche. It is the name that appears in several records — including a 2016 conviction of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and a 2020 conviction of forcible copulation of a minor in California’s Alameda County. Hyche pleaded no contest in both cases. Doing so meant he no longer faced the requirement to register as a sex offender, which was a stipulation of the original charges in each case.

Records also show a 2018 eviction case in the Bronx, New York under Hyche’s name.

Photos of Negasi Zuberi, older photo on the left and a current photo on the right (FBI)

However, reporters also found a protective order and an assault case filed against another one of Zuberi’s aliases, Justin Kouassi, in 2022. Previously, a protective order in 2020 showed a name change request and a DUI charge that all appear under the Kouassi name.

In December 2022, Zuberi’s landlord would file for his eviction using the name Negasi Zuberi, which also appears in several court records leading to his arrest on July 16 in Reno, Nevada.

“The more we look into this case, the more we can become concerned as law enforcement that there may be more that we’re missing,” said Stephanie Shark, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the case.

Officials are now looking for more potential victims, and say Zuberi has already been linked to at least four sexual assaults in four other states.

On Thursday, the FBI released a timeline of where they believe Zuberi has previously resided, with some overlapping dates.

Timeline of Zuberi’s residences

Denver, CO March 2022-May 2023 Portland, OR Sept. 2022 Vancouver, WA Aug. 2022 Las Vegas, NV July 2019 – June 2021 Chicago, IL Jan. 2019 – Dec. 2019 Bronx, NY July 2018 – June 2019 Ecorse, MI April 2017 – Sept. 2017 Orlando, FL July 2014 – May 2015 Washington County, UT Frequented since roughly 2016 New Jersey Frequented (unspecified dates) Tuscaloosa, AL June 2014, June 2018 – April 2020 Northport, AL April 2014-June 2018 Antioch, CA Nov. 2019 – Feb. 2021 Vacaville, CA Nov. 2017 – Feb. 2019 Oakland, CA Oct. 2012 – March 2018 Azusa, CA March 2016 – June 2016 Granada Hills, CA Feb. 2016 – July 2016

Zuberi’s former roommates, James Dunn and Prentice Gerald, say they knew him as Sakima when they lived in a house near Prairie High School in Clark County, Washington months ago. They all shared the house with Zuberi’s girlfriend and their two young boys.

They say Zuberi told them he was the owner and landlord, and even collected their rents. Court records show the real owner of the house worked to evict Zuberi in April – and one neighbor even filed a restraining order against him.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Klamath Falls rental home where Zuberi allegedly took the woman, is owned by the city’s mayor, Carol Westfall, and her husband Kevin. According to the Associated Press, after Zuberi’s arrest, the couple evicted him.

During that time, there was a documented call to animal control in which two pitbulls from Zuberi’s house were running in the cul-de-sac. Court records show that officers took down the name Sakima Stringer and a phone number.

KOIN 6 called the phone number and found out that Sakima Stringer is, in fact, a real person.

“This is mind boggling on many different levels, first the crimes, then the person using my information, my name and it’s you know…I’m baffled right now,” Stringer said.

Stringer has ties to Portland and Vancouver too. He admits there’s a resemblance.

“There’s some similarities. I’m not saying he’s my cousin or anything, but there’s some similarities, you know, when I was younger which is, it makes it even more trippy,” he said.

