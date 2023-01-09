VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Monday would have been Nick Hammann’s 37th birthday. Instead his family gathered for a vigil in Vancouver to share memories of the Ridgefield native who was shot to death in Northeast Portland on October 1, 2022.

“His oldest son, Nick, who is 6 feet tall, he says he remembers his dad as being funny. Everybody loved his sense of humor. There was always laughter around when Nick was around,” said Toni Fletcher, Hammann’s mom. “He was also a mechanic and would work on people’s cars for them and get them back on the road.”

The family of Nicholas Hammann gathered in Vancouver to remember him on what would have been his 37th birthday, January 9, 2023 (KOIN)

Hammann was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. in the Wilkes neighborhood near NE Sandy and 162nd, in the area where he lived. Family members said he had struggles later in life but never gave up wanting to help others. They don’t know why he was targeted.

“He had his struggles but he would give his last penny to help somebody else. He was just that way,” said David Fletcher, Hammann’s stepdad. “He had a big heart.”

Hammann’s death is still under investigation. The shooter remains at large.

In what was another year of record-breaking homicides in Portland, his family doesn’t want his death to be forgotten.

“He’s much more than a number or a statistic. He has a lot of people that love him and miss him. I miss him terribly,” Toni said. “We need the community to step up and speak up if they know something or see something about any of these deaths or cases.”

Loved ones said they won’t give up fighting for justice. They also hope somebody will have the answers as to what happened in those early hours of October 1.

“We think the community needs to step up and if you know something, say something,” said David. “You know somebody knows who shot Nick. We know they do, but nobody will step forward to say anything.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest.