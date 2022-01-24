Widow’s home in Aloha burglarized, husband’s urn stolen

An urn containing human remains — similar to this one — was stolen from a widow in Aloha on January 19, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A widow lost the remains of her husband when a burglar broke in to her Aloha home and took jewelry and a heart-shaped metallic-looking urn.

The woman called 911 in the early evening of January 19 to report the burglary and she wasn’t sure if the burglar was still in her home on SW 199th Court, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Though deputies and a K-9 came to her house, a suspect was not found. In the days since the burglary, neither the suspect nor the urn have been found.

An urn containing human remains — similar to this one — was stolen from a widow in Aloha on January 19, 2022 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The urn, which is brush-painted blue, is engraved with the words: “James Arthur Bishop, My Love.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111. The case number is 50-22-951.