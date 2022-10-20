PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy revealed 55-year-old Melissa Stephan of Oregon City died of a gunshot wound to her head.

Stephan’s body was found on Oct. 9 by multiple people viewing the property with a real estate agent.

One day after her body was recovered, the sheriff’s office said her wife, 48-year-old Ruby Stephan, was found dead at a Beaverton hotel. Ruby died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

Officials said the couple recently moved to Oregon from Texas.

The investigation is ongoing. CCSO’s Major Crime Unit has reportedly executed multiple search warrants and has been working alongside detectives from Beaverton Police Department.

CCSO said no other information on the case is being released at this time.