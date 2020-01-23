Wife who claimed self-defense arrested for husband’s death

Philip Cloud was shot and killed on Sept. 23, 2019 in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who shot and killed her soon-to-be ex-husband has been arrested, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tracy Lynn Cloud, 46, was booked on Wednesday into the Washington County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

On the afternoon of Sept. 23, authorities responded to a shooting along Germantown Road. Authorities said Philip Cloud had been shot in the bedroom of the home that he and his wife once shared. Investigators said the two had been going through a divorce.

Deputies said Philip had come over to pick up some belongings. There was some sort of argument right before the shooting. Tracy allegedly told authorities that her husband pulled a gun on her and she ended up firing at him with her own firearm.

Deputies recovered 2 handguns at the scene. They said Tracy was the one who called 911 after the shooting.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue attempted to save Philip but he ultimately died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they got an arrest warrant for Tracy on Jan. 8 after investigators carried out several search warrants and interviewed dozens of people.