PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for the armed robbery that occurred at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

Javier Vigil, 51, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to rob the casino armed with a pistol, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Vigil is accused of entering the Wildhorse casino, walking to the cashier and handing them a note demanding $1 million.

He then allegedly proceeded to pull out a pistol and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”

The suspect was reportedly given almost $70,000 before leaving the casino. Vigil’s accused of firing at least one round at a Tribal officer who was responding to the scene. which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Officials say during the shootout, Vigil was injured and then taken to a hospital by officers.

Vigil made his first court appearance in federal court Friday and was ordered to be detained pending further court proceedings.

He currently faces charges of committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department.