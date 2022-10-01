PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out in the Wilkes neighborhood early Saturday morning, and by the time help arrived, one person was dead.

Portland police responded around 1:22 a.m. to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue where there had been reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found one shooting victim who was declared dead when paramedics arrived.

No suspects remained at the scene and no arrests were made.

PPB asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696; or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-263796.